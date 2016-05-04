Fitch Withdraws Canadian Solar's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' (with a Negative Outlook) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' of China-based electric-corporate group Canadian Solar Inc. The withdrawal follows the issuer's decision to stop participating in the rating process. As a result, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fi