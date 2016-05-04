BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
May 4 Unico American Corp :
* Biglari Capital Corp reports 9.5 percent stake in Unico American Corp as of april 29, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.