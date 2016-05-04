BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Itron Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10q - SEC filing
* Itron says it has not been able to demonstrate vendor specific objective evidence of fair value for maintenance contracts associated with certain software solutions for fy 2015
* Itron says it continues to perform additional analysis, including evaluating if current and prior periods are materially impacted
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year