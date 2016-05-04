May 4 Itron Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10q - SEC filing

* Itron says it has not been able to demonstrate vendor specific objective evidence of fair value for maintenance contracts associated with certain software solutions for fy 2015

* Itron says it continues to perform additional analysis, including evaluating if current and prior periods are materially impacted