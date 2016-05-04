May 4 Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Qtrly total revenues $509 million versus $616 million

* Enable Midstream Partners LP says enable reaffirms its previously announced 2016 outlook

* Enable Midstream Partners LP says enable also reaffirms its 2016 expansion capital outlook of $375 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common unit $0.19

* Continue to see a "healthy level" of drilling activity across footprint

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $655.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.05 trillion British thermal units per day (tbtu/d) for q1 2016, a decrease of 4 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S