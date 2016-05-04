BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* 7G on track to achieve 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d
* Production of 88,525 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1 of 2016, up 82 per cent from same period one year earlier
* 7G's 2016 capital investment is in line with planned investment range of $900 million to $950 million
* Funds from operations were about $111 million in q1, up 27 per cent compared to Q1 of 2015
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year