* 7G on track to achieve 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d

* Production of 88,525 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1 of 2016, up 82 per cent from same period one year earlier

* 7G's 2016 capital investment is in line with planned investment range of $900 million to $950 million

* Funds from operations were about $111 million in q1, up 27 per cent compared to Q1 of 2015