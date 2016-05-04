BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Process will include a data room to allow qualified parties to access data concerning company's operations
* Process will include a data room to allow qualified parties to access data concerning company's operations

* Scotia Waterous initiated broad corporate marketing process involving potential domestic and foreign purchasers
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year