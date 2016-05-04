BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 NIC Bank Ltd
* quarter ended march 2016 group profit before tax and exceptional items 1.40 billion shillings versus 1.43 billion shillings a year ago
* quarter ended march 2016 net interest income 2.95 billion shillings versus 2.19 billion shillings year ago Source text (j.mp/1NVpxXl) Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year