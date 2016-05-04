BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Align Technology
* Announces $50 mln accelerated stock repurchase program and a 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan
* Stock repurchase plan together with ASR completes company's three-year $300 million stock repurchase program
* ASR transaction is expected to be completed approximately four months from may 4, 2016 and will be funded with co's cash on hand
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project