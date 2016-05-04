May 4 Align Technology

* Announces $50 mln accelerated stock repurchase program and a 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan

* Stock repurchase plan together with ASR completes company's three-year $300 million stock repurchase program

* ASR transaction is expected to be completed approximately four months from may 4, 2016 and will be funded with co's cash on hand