BRIEF-Conyers Park Acquisition Corp to combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form The Simply Good Foods Company
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company
May 4 ICE
* CEO Sprecher says "level of engagement" by London Stock Exchange "disappointing"
* CEO Sprecher says "unsuccessfully" attempted meetings with London Stock Exchange Group "over the past year"
* CEO says London Stock Exchange CEO and chairman did not engage with ICE following public expression of interest in March - conf call Further company coverage:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company
* Update following discovery of inadvertent communication that included internal forecast of 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA to individuals outside Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: