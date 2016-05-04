Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 ALLGON publ AB :
* Q1 net revenue 32.6 million Swedish crowns ($4.05 million) versus 28.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 2.4 million crowns versus profit 4.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0452 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order