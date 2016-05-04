May 4 Tieto Oyj :

* Tieto and Ahlstrom have agreed to extend their long business relation and are now deepening the partnership in the area of order fulfillment services

* Six employees in Finland, the UK, the USA and South Korea will transfer to Tieto on June 1, 2016 with the same terms of employment as currently Source text: bit.ly/1TttBdE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)