BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
May 4 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for period ended 29 February 2016
* Revenue increased by 18 pct from 259 mln rand to 305 mln rand
* Operating profit increased by 39 pct from 53 mln rand to 74 mln rand.
* Headline earnings per share increased by 31 pct to 14.02c.
* IDBI Bank ltd says received notice of one day strike on april 12