Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As
* IsNet is a subsidiary of Isbank group
* Has decided to authorize management to carry out negotiations for acquisition of 100% shares of Isnet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order