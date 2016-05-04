May 4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Quarterly sales rose 27 percent to $206 million

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co qtrly billings increased 13 pct to $168 million compared with $148 million in the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.17, revenue view $198.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $1.34