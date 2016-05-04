BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Priceline Group Inc
* Qtrly non-gaap net income was $10.54 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $9.65, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-Gaap net income per diluted share between $11.60 and $12.50
* Sees year-over-year increase in room nights booked of approximately 15% - 22% in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $14.98, revenue view $2.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The priceline group reports financial results for 1st quarter 2016
* Says Gaap net income for the 1st quarter of $374 million, or $7.47 per diluted share
* Qtrly total revenue $2.15 billion versus $1.84 billion
* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 7% - 14%
* Sees q2 year-over-year increase in total gross travel bookings of approximately 11% - 18%
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year