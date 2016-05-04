BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Vestas Wind Systems A/S
* Says Capital Power Corporation has placed a firm and unconditional order for 54 V117-3.3 MW turbines, to be deployed at the 178 MW Bloom Wind Project in Kansas
* Says order includes a five-year service agreement
* Says manufacturing and shipment is mainly expected to occur in 2016
* Says commissioning is scheduled for the first and second quarter of 2017 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year