May 4 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

* Says Capital Power Corporation has placed a firm and unconditional order for 54 V117-3.3 MW turbines, to be deployed at the 178 MW Bloom Wind Project in Kansas

* Says order includes a five-year service agreement

* Says manufacturing and shipment is mainly expected to occur in 2016

* Says commissioning is scheduled for the first and second quarter of 2017