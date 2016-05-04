BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Melco becomes the single largest shareholder of melco crown entertainment
* Aggregate purchase price for share repurchase is us$800.8 million
* Melco international development limited says pursuant to agreement which mce agreed to repurchase 155 million shares (equivalent to 51.7 million ads) from cai
* Melco international development limited says melco crown entertainment entered into a share repurchase agreement with unit of crown resorts limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.