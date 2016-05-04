May 4 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says "look forward to presenting complete results from Phase 2 sarcoma trial"

* Says EMA has granted TRC105 orphan drug designation for treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma

* Says look forward to initiating a pivotal phase 3 trial in patients with angiosarcoma later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)