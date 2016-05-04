BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Expects to announce results from its Phase 2B clinical trial for its ORMD-0801 oral insulin capsule in about two weeks time Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SNB87n )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: