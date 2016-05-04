BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 22nd Century Group Inc
* Considers Crede lawsuit to be "frivolous and completely without merit"
* Company has not yet been served with complaint in the lawsuit
* Crede CG III Ltd filed a lawsuit in wake of company's decision to terminate its china joint venture arrangement with Crede
* Crede CG III Ltd filed a lawsuit in wake of company's decision to terminate its china joint venture arrangement with Crede
* Company plans to continue to conduct business in China without Crede and Peizer
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project