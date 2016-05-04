BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 HollyFrontier Corp:
* Targeting $700 million of incremental annual EBITDA by 2018; on pace to achieve incremental $20 million EBITDA this year - conf call
* Says may ramp up buyback program this year - conf call
* Says may buy back "$1 billion this year which feels like certainly a stretch goal at this point" - conf call
* Interested in acquisitions and would be primarily interested in refining assets though it will not be primary requirement - conf call
* Expects a $200 million dropdown to Holly Energy Partners in late Q3 - early Q4 - conf call
* Says have secured additional sources of crude and are working with other suppliers and pipeline service providers - conf call
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project