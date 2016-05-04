BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Medtronic Plc :
* Gary Ellis to transition out of chief financial officer role
* Parkhill has been vice chairman and chief financial officer of Comerica incorporated
* Appoints Karen Parkhill as chief financial officer
Says Parkhill's appointment effective as of June 20, 2016
Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project