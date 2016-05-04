May 4 Medtronic Plc :

* Gary Ellis to transition out of chief financial officer role

* Parkhill has been vice chairman and chief financial officer of Comerica incorporated

* Appoints Karen Parkhill as chief financial officer

* Says Parkhill's appointment effective as of June 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)