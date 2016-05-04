BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Reysas REIT :
* Signs real estate sales commitment agreement with Sur Yapi Endustri
* The deal is for real estate project in Istanbul
* To construct real estates on 10,783.80 square meters and 18,316.57 square meters land
* To start the project in 2016 and complete it in 30 months
* To start the project in 2016 and complete it in 30 months
* Says March net profit at 109.0 million yuan ($15.80 million)