UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Avtovaz :
* Q1 net loss 8.6 billion roubles ($130.64 million) versus loss of 185 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue 38.42 billion roubles versus 48.51 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WIjzKV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.