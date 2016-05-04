BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Diana Shipping Inc
* Gross charter rate is us$5,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties
* Expects to take delivery of one panamax dry bulk vessel by beginning of may 2016
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v alcyon with norden
* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$1.8 million of gross revenue
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project