May 4 Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Sold shares in TK Development A/S

* Has as of May 4 sold entire holding of 10,865,175 shares in TK Development A/S at 6.25 Danish crowns ($0.9662) per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.4686 Danish crowns)