WRAPUP 2-Tillerson carries Syria stance to Moscow as Trump administration speaks for West
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
May 4 Gamehost Inc :
* On May 3rd, Boomtown was closed for mandatory evacuation
* Casino is currently untouched, but fires continue in waterways area
* Fire is still moving NNE and areas of Thickwood and Timberlea are at high risk with high winds forecasted today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore