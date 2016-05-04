May 4 Groupe Flo SA :

* Q1 consolidated revenue 70.3 million euro versus 74.1 million euro ($85.16 million) a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 6.1 million euro versus loss of 4.1 million euro a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 7.2 million euro versus loss of 5.0 million euro year ago

* Reached an agreement with its banking partners and its main shareholder

* Agreement will include commitment from Financiere Flo to subscribe to capital increase open to public

* Capital increase will be between 39.7 million euro and 41.6 million euro

* Agreement will also include sale of non strategic assets