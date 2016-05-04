BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
May 4 Lagardere SCA :
* Lagardère Travel Retail wins food and beverage concession in Abu Dhabi airport Source text: bit.ly/24r42Fs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 8,117 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)