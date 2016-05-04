UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Epigon SA :
* Morpol SA has bought 9.28 percent of Epigon and raised stake in the company to 100 percent
* Morpol acquired 10.1 mln shares of Epigon for 0.2 zloty per share on April 29 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8327 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.