UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Epigon SA :
* Its shareholder, Morpol SA, requests to schedule an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for May 30
* Morpol wants to vote on the rematerialization of Epigon's shares and delisting of the company from the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.