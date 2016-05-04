May 4 Secure Trust Bank Plc

* STB group has made good progress during first few months of year

* During Q1 of year motor finance and retail finance have delivered higher new business volumes compared to same period in 2015

* Commercial finance and asset finance businesses performing in line with management's expectations

* In SME lending market we continue to see strong demand for our products

* Has taken a more cautious approach to lending to residential development sector ahead of EU referendum vote