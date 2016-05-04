BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
May 4 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* STB group has made good progress during first few months of year
* During Q1 of year motor finance and retail finance have delivered higher new business volumes compared to same period in 2015
* Commercial finance and asset finance businesses performing in line with management's expectations
* In SME lending market we continue to see strong demand for our products
* Has taken a more cautious approach to lending to residential development sector ahead of EU referendum vote
* Investment fund Rymaszewski Asset raises number of votes in the company to 12.7 percent from 9 percent via the purchase of 0.6 million shares