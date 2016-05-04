May 4 Time Warner Inc

* In Apr 2016, sold Flixster business to Fandango Media, LLC, unit of Nbcuniversal Media LLC, in exchange for 25% interest in Fandango

* Says expects to record a pre-tax gain of about $90 million in Q2 based on carrying value of the net assets transferred to Fandango

* Says in connection with the transaction, Warner Bros. invested $25 million in Fandango - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1TtL3Pf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)