WRAPUP 2-Tillerson carries Syria stance to Moscow as Trump administration speaks for West
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
May 4 Time Warner Inc
* In Apr 2016, sold Flixster business to Fandango Media, LLC, unit of Nbcuniversal Media LLC, in exchange for 25% interest in Fandango
* Says expects to record a pre-tax gain of about $90 million in Q2 based on carrying value of the net assets transferred to Fandango
* Says in connection with the transaction, Warner Bros. invested $25 million in Fandango - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1TtL3Pf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore