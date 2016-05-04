May 4 UBM Development AG :

* UBM Supervisory Board committee nominates Thomas G. Winkler as new CEO and CFO

* CEO Karl Bier and CFO Heribert Smole will step down from managing board at end of May 2016, although Real Estate Development Experts will continue to be available as advisors

* Supervisory board's nomination committee today appointed Thomas G. Winkler as new chairman of managing board from 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)