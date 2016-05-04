BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
May 4 UBM Development AG :
* UBM Supervisory Board committee nominates Thomas G. Winkler as new CEO and CFO
* CEO Karl Bier and CFO Heribert Smole will step down from managing board at end of May 2016, although Real Estate Development Experts will continue to be available as advisors
* Supervisory board's nomination committee today appointed Thomas G. Winkler as new chairman of managing board from 1 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
* Investment fund Rymaszewski Asset raises number of votes in the company to 12.7 percent from 9 percent via the purchase of 0.6 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)