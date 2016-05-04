BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
May 4 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Misselle AB bought 9.3 million shares in SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB
* after transaction Misselle owns 22.54 pct in SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum
* Investment fund Rymaszewski Asset raises number of votes in the company to 12.7 percent from 9 percent via the purchase of 0.6 million shares