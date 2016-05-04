Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Badger Meter explores a sale, with auction process in early stages - WSJ Source text (on.wsj.com/1ruND0T) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.