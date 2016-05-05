BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects May 4 story after Nikkei amended its article to say Westinghouse is eyeing tie-ups with suppliers, not specifically Chinese companies)
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Westinghouse Electric, unit of Japan's Toshiba, hopes to beef up its business in the Chinese nuclear power market through partnerships with suppliers, CEO says - Nikkei
* Westinghouse Electric has received orders to build a total of four nuclear reactors at Sanmen And Haiyang, CEO says - Nikkei
* Westinghouse Electric expects to win orders for 10 more reactors in China, CEO says - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1WbrZvS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources