May 4 Mainsource Financial Group Inc

* Says entered into a loan agreement with U.S. Bank National Association as of April 28, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Says loan agreement provides for single draw loan to the company in an amount up to and including $30 million

* Proceeds of loan are restricted to funding cash portion of the consideration for merger of Cheviot Financial Corp. into company Source - bit.ly/23q9ZfT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)