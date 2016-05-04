BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Mainsource Financial Group Inc
* Says entered into a loan agreement with U.S. Bank National Association as of April 28, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Says loan agreement provides for single draw loan to the company in an amount up to and including $30 million
* Proceeds of loan are restricted to funding cash portion of the consideration for merger of Cheviot Financial Corp. into company Source - bit.ly/23q9ZfT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: