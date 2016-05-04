BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Yoshinoya Holdings Co Ltd will add about 50 new locations to its mainstay Yoshinoya Beef Bowl chain in the current year through February 2017 - Nikkei
* Seria Co Ltd looks to open 150 stores in the current year through March 2017, or 20 more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd aims to launch 270 new locations over three years, starting this fiscal year - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1TmXJr0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion