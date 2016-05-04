BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Artesian Resources Corp :
* Artesian resources corporation announces a 1.5% increase in common stock dividend
* Raising annual dividend to $0.8996 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: