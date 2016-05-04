May 4 Whole Foods Market Inc :

* Whole foods market reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $3.7 bln vs I/B/E/S view $3.74 bln

* Q2 same store sales fell 3 pct

* Q2 shr $0.44

* Q2 shr view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updates outlook for fiscal year

* Sees FY 2016 sales growth of up to 3%, reflecting comps of up to -2%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of 5% of sales

* Expects decline in operating margin for fiscal year of about 70 basis points from 6.1% reported last year excluding Q4 charges

* YOY decline in gross margin, excluding lifo, in q3,q4 is expected to be greater than 98 basis point decline in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)