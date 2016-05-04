BRIEF-Nicox announces PDUFA date for Zerviate NDA
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017
May 4 Gamehost Inc:
* Says Boomtown Casino in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta is fully insured including property and business interruption coverage
* Says initiated insurance claim in anticipation of losses at Boomtown casino and is currently in discussions with insurer
