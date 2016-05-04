May 4 Allstate

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84

* Allstate corp says total revenue of $8.9 billion in q1 of 2016 declined compared to prior year quarter

* Liability insurance premiums increased 4.0% and allstate financial premiums and contract charges increased 5.4% from last year

* Allstate corp says q1 net investment income was 14.0% lower than q1 a year ago