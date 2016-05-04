US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Allstate
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84
* Allstate corp says total revenue of $8.9 billion in q1 of 2016 declined compared to prior year quarter
* Liability insurance premiums increased 4.0% and allstate financial premiums and contract charges increased 5.4% from last year
* Allstate corp says q1 net investment income was 14.0% lower than q1 a year ago
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled