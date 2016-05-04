Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
May 4 S&P on Baker Hughes:
* Baker Hughes outlook revised to stable on merger agreement termination; ratings affirmed
* Baker Hughes stable outlook reflects expectation co will continue modest financial policy while pursuing cost reductions
* Affirming 'A' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings Source text - (bit.ly/21xTkYu) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
LIMA, April 10 Workers at Peru's Southern Copper started an indefinite strike on Monday, affecting up to 80 percent of the company's copper production capacity, union representative Jose Espejo said.