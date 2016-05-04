US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants to focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions
* Company will continue to support its HBCD customers in accordance with all contractual obligations
* Discontinuing production of (HBCD)-based flame retardants so that it can focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled