US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Mannkind Corp
* Says pursuant to agreement co may sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million from time to time through FBR
* Says entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co - SEC filings Source - 1.usa.gov/1Y9nWxw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled