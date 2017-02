May 4 Suncor Energy Inc

* Has conducted an orderly shutdown of its base plant operations

* Operations in rmwb region remain in safe condition

* Suncor energy provides update on its rmwb operations

* With reduced availability of diluent in region, our in situ facility operations are running at reduced rates

* Syncrude facilities are also operating at reduced rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)