UPDATE 1-Credit squeeze curbs Kenya's private sector growth - PMI
* Credit grew 4.3 pct in year to Dec vs 17.8 pct a year ago (Adds more comments on credit growth slowdown)
May 4 Vertex One Asset Management
* Issues follow-up statement concerning Taseko Mines Limited
* Taseko Mines Limited shareholders said that upon review Vertex no longer supports Raging River Capital Lp's proposal Source text for Eikon:
* Credit grew 4.3 pct in year to Dec vs 17.8 pct a year ago (Adds more comments on credit growth slowdown)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar inched fractionally higher on Friday, as it limped towards U.S. jobs data facing its fourth straight weekly fall in what has already been its worst start to a year in three decades.