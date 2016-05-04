May 4 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement re intercontinental exchange withdrawal

* ICE has been provided with information and had access to management under rule 20.2 of UK takeover code

* Board of LSEG notes announcement made by ICE

* However, at no time has ICE made an approach to LSEG with a possible proposal or details of any such possible proposal

* LSEG continues to progress proposed all-share merger with Deutsche Börse AG, announced on 16 March 2016

* A further update will be provided in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: