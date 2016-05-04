US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Mdn Inc
* MDN terminates the HOA with Xinye
* Since company respected all its obligations under HOA it will retain $200,000 payment received earlier this year
* Parties did not succeed in concluding a definitive agreement under terms of HOA
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled